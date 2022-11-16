Menu
Government grants $2.14m for green transport pilot projects

Greg Hurrell
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
The government today announced $2.14 million for 11 pilot projects seeking to cut transport emissions. Energy minister Megan Woods said the third funding round from the Low Emission Transport Fund (LEFT) would target areas seen as hard to decarbonise. Up to $5m had been available in the funding round which was for transport and technology. Applicants could apply for up to 50% funding to a maximum of $500,000 for their projects. The LEFT is administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority and provides funding of up...
Energy Free

Contact shareholders not so fussed on dividends

Contact had to assure shareholders the dividend policy was a good idea.

Ella Somers 3:33pm
World

Trump makes his 2024 run for president official

The former president made the announcement in a speech today.

Bloomberg 2:50pm
Energy

Renewable electricity hits a record 99%

Full hydro lakes and strong winds contributed to a great result.

Ian Llewellyn 12:15pm