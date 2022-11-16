Government grants $2.14m for green transport pilot projects

Greg Hurrell

The government today announced $2.14 million for 11 pilot projects seeking to cut transport emissions. Energy minister Megan Woods said the third funding round from the Low Emission Transport Fund (LEFT) would target areas seen as hard to decarbonise. Up to $5m had been available in the funding round which was for transport and technology. Applicants could apply for up to 50% funding to a maximum of $500,000 for their projects. The LEFT is administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority and provides funding of up...