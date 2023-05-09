Menu
HW Richardson green hydrogen punt gains oxygen

One of 10 HW Richardson trucks moving into the dual-fuel system. (Image: HWR)
Brent Melville
Tue, 09 May 2023
There's a lot riding on what will be the first green hydrogen production and refuelling station in the South Island. That’s as the country’s largest private transport operator, HW Richardson (HWR), targets getting its pilot hydrogen station in Gore, Southland, on line by September.Its aspirations, almost two years in the making, took a step forward with the arrival of a 1.1-megawatt (MW) hydrogen electrolyser and storage unit in Christchurch in mid-April.The electrolyser – the first of two shipped over by South Yorksh...
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
