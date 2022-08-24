See full details
Transport

Manukau harbour port study due late 2023

Oliver Lewis
Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Several studies have explored alternative locations for the Ports of Auckland. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Any decision on a replacement location for Ports of Auckland seems unlikely before the next election, new documents suggest.The Ministry of Transport is calling for proposals from parties interested in doing a technical feasibility study on whether a large-scale port could be located in the Manukau harbour.Budget 2022 included $3.7 million for the study and two others, including a proposal for a new dry dock in Northland.A timeframe in the tender document shows the ministry expects an interim report to be delivered by July 2023 or earlier, and...

