Michael Wood responds to Christchurch transport request

Michael Wood - a slow letter writer. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 21 Nov 2022
Transport minister Michael Wood has replied to a funding request from Greater Christchurch leaders – four months later. Former Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel and former Environment Canterbury (ECan) chair Jenny Hughey wrote to Wood in July seeking increased government funding to accelerate planned active and public transport improvements. “We urge you to consider the key transport initiatives in Greater Christchurch, many of which are delivery ready should there be an opportunity for co-investment from central governmen...
Energy

Tiwai power deal likely to be settled

A new electricity contract with multiple suppliers is on the cards.

Ian Llewellyn 4:35pm
Business of Health Free

Independents battle authorities over Countdown pharmacies

Independent pharmacies are taking on the rise of big discount and supermarket pharmacies.

Greg Hurrell 3:42pm
Property

Queenstown Lakeview project too high, says panel

It's back to the drawing board for the Lakeview project, Queenstown’s largest development.

Brent Melville 11:55am

