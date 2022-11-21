Michael Wood responds to Christchurch transport request

Michael Wood - a slow letter writer. (Image: Getty)

Oliver Lewis

Transport minister Michael Wood has replied to a funding request from Greater Christchurch leaders – four months later. Former Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel and former Environment Canterbury (ECan) chair Jenny Hughey wrote to Wood in July seeking increased government funding to accelerate planned active and public transport improvements. “We urge you to consider the key transport initiatives in Greater Christchurch, many of which are delivery ready should there be an opportunity for co-investment from central governmen...