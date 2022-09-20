See full details
Transport

Move slams brakes on $15m Fluidex deal

Brent Melville

Tue, 20 Sep 2022

Fluidex said to have "reneged' on the terms of the transaction. (Image: Fluidex)
Not convinced yet?

