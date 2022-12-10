Politicians get city rail link briefing on budget, timing

Transport minister Michael Wood was among those briefed by City Rail Link Limited. (Image: Getty)

Central and local government politicians have been briefed on the state of negotiations and possible cost overruns affecting the biggest infrastructure project in New Zealand. As it stands, the budget for the city rail link is $4.4 billion, shared jointly between the crown and Auckland council. They are progressing the project together through delivery company City Rail Link Limited (CRLL). CRLL has been working with the Link Alliance, its contracted design and construction partner, since January 2022 to quantify all covid-related cos...