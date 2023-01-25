Shane Ellison joins Auckland Light Rail board

Auckland Transport has yet to replace its former CEO, Shane Ellison. (Image: AT)

Former Auckland Transport (AT) chief executive Shane Ellison has joined Auckland Light Rail (ALR) as a director. A spokesman for the light rail delivery company confirmed Ellison attended a board meeting on Wednesday. The experienced transport executive served as AT chief executive from 2017 until mid-2022. He is currently a director of Dunedin International Airport. Interim CEOAT has yet to find a replacement for Ellison, who gave notice of his resignation in December 2021. As BusinessDesk revealed, an overseas candida...