Wayne's world: what Auckland's new mayor means for light rail

Mon, 10 Oct 2022

An artist's impression of the proposed Sandringham Station – part of the proposed light rail from Auckland's CBD to the airport. (Image: NZME)
Wayne Brown’s election as Auckland mayor has cast further doubt on the future of the long-delayed light-rail project. The property developer and former Far North mayor beat his nearest rival, Efeso Collins, by almost 60,000 votes in Saturday’s election. In a press release announcing his victory, Brown adopted a combative stance towards the government and its priorities for Auckland. “Let me be very clear: Wellington’s job is to listen to what Aucklanders say are our priorities, and to fund them – not...

Finance
Pushpay confirms offer, doesn't go into detail
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Pushpay entered into a trading halt at 4.30pm before releasing a statement at 5pm confirming a takeover bid.

Hospitality
Mark Dunphy joins Moa Brewing board
Ella Somers | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Mark Dunphy is adding an extinct bird to his fossil-fuel portfolio. 

Property FREE
Kiwi Property portfolio value drops 6%
Ella Somers | Mon, 10 Oct 2022

CEO Clive Mackenzie said the high inflation and interest-rate environment led to capitalisation rates “softening” across the property sector.

