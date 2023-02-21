Menu
Menu
Search
Home

US-China meeting only worsens tensions over balloon, Russia

US-China meeting only worsens tensions over balloon, Russia
Anthony Blinken cancelled a visit to Beijing once the balloon was spotted. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
By Courtney McBrideThe US and China came to Germany last weekend looking to patch up a new rift opened by the uproar over a Chinese balloon. But a meeting between their top diplomats showed how difficult it will be to compromise.US secretary of state Antony Blinken and China’s state councilor Wang Yi traded barbs on everything from the balloon and Taiwan to North Korea and Russia in their first meeting since the high-altitude craft traversed the US and provoked an acrimonious round of finger pointing. The top US diplomat also said China w...
Finance

Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators

The report noted books and records were not kept up to date.

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

It's not just about China for A2 Milk

Investors are interested in whether the company has made inroads in the US.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am