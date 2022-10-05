See full details
Decent managers matter more than pay for NZ employees

Pattrick Smellie

Wed, 05 Oct 2022

Decent managers matter more than pay for NZ employees
"Culture hacker" Shane Green brings insights and research to BusinessDesk. (Image: SGEnz)
New Zealand workers say a “caring, respectful and supportive manager” is more important than how much they’re paid, according to new research by Stickybeak for employee experience consultancy SGEnz.In fact, “higher wages and better benefits” ranked fifth as a very important feature of a job in the results from a survey of a representative sample of 570 working New Zealanders.Caring and respectful managers were rated “very important” by exactly half those polled and as “important” by another...

