World news

ESG: Why these three letters won't save the planet

The Economist
Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Those three letters have morphed into shorthand for hype and controversy. (Image: Getty)
RELATED
If you are the type of person who is loath to invest in firms that pollute the planet, mistreat workers and stuff their boards with cronies, you will no doubt be aware of one of the hottest trends in finance: environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. It is an attempt to make capitalism work better and deal with the grave threat posed by climate change. It has ballooned in recent years; the titans of investment management claim that more than a third of their assets, or US$35 trillion ($56t) in total, are monitored through...

Law & Regulation
CBL proceedings will be a mega trial
Victoria Young | Mon, 25 Jul 2022

In the latest in the legal fallout from insurers CBL Corporation’s collapse, a judge has ruled that three cases will be heard together.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Monday, July 25, 2022
The Quizmaster | Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Another chilly and wet day, another quiz for you to try. Good luck and have fun.

Economy
Steel & Tube customers get a breather but price outlook murky
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Prices of steel products are likely to remain elevated for at least the next 12 to 24 months.

David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

