Japan approves blood test kit to detect Alzheimer’s

Sysmex specialises in in-vitro diagnosis. (Image: Sysmex)
Sat, 24 Dec 2022
By Kanoko MatsuyamaJapan has approved one of the world’s first blood test kit to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease, paving the way for a simpler and speedier diagnosis of the brain-wasting ailment for which a blockbuster therapy is finally on the horizon.Sysmex’s diagnostic product that measures amyloid beta in the blood – an abnormal protein that jams nerve cells in the brain and is a marker of Alzheimer’s – was authorised for use by Japan’s health ministry, the Kobe-based firm said in a statement on...
Business

The strictly business year end awards – 2023 edition

Welcome to the end of the year... and what a year it's been.

Staff reporters 5:00am
World

How does the past help us predict policy on inflation in 2023?

It takes courage to take away the punch bowl just as the party gets going.

The Economist 5:00am
Investigation

CCHL changes recruitment after Tim Boyd controversy

The council-owned entity reached an agreement with Decipher.

Oliver Lewis 23 Dec 2022

