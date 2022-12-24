Japan approves blood test kit to detect Alzheimer’s

Sysmex specialises in in-vitro diagnosis. (Image: Sysmex)

By Kanoko MatsuyamaJapan has approved one of the world’s first blood test kit to detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease, paving the way for a simpler and speedier diagnosis of the brain-wasting ailment for which a blockbuster therapy is finally on the horizon.Sysmex’s diagnostic product that measures amyloid beta in the blood – an abnormal protein that jams nerve cells in the brain and is a marker of Alzheimer’s – was authorised for use by Japan’s health ministry, the Kobe-based firm said in a statement on...