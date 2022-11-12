Menu
Menu
Search
Home
World

Musk warns Twitter bankruptcy possible

Musk warns Twitter bankruptcy possible
Musk tells Twitter staff they need to harden up. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 12 Nov 2022
By Ed Ludlow, Kurt Wagner, Davey Alba and Paula Seligson Elon Musk, in his first address to Twitter employees since purchasing the company for US$44 billion ($73.3b), said that bankruptcy was a possibility if it doesn’t start generating more cash, according to people familiar with the matter.The warning came amid a tumultuous start to Musk’s reign at the social media company – a two-week period in which he has fired half of Twitter’s staff, ushered out most of the top executives and ordered the remaining employees t...
Investments Free

Money Answers: how do you craft a stellar CV and cover letter?

Recruiters may rely on a computer algorithm to help them cull CVs.

Frances Cook 6:00am
Immigration

Immigration chaos does real harm to real people

There's no evidence to support the theory that high demand broke immigration's platform.

Iain MacLeod 5:00am
On the Money

OTM: John Key, MediaWorks, Heartland Group and more

This week:  John Key’s chopper, board changes at MediaWorks and the death knell of virtual annual meetings. 

Victoria Young 5:00am

More World

World

Bloomberg: Party loyalty and the polarised American voter

The influence of individual candidates on electoral outcomes in US federal elections has never been lower.

Bloomberg 08 Nov 2022
Bloomberg

Musk blinks on Twitter job cuts, blue checks

Twitter's new owner has delayed charging for verification until after the US mid-term elections and reinstated some staff after the initial brutal cull.

Bloomberg 08 Nov 2022
World

Australian health insurer hack far bigger than first thought

Medibank says it will refuse to pay a ransom for the theft of data.

Bloomberg 08 Nov 2022
Bloomberg

Tesla, Ford and VW sound death knell for driverless-car hype

The collapse of a research firm started with billions of dollars from car behemoths and a criminal probe into Tesla's self-driving claims mark a turning point.

Bloomberg 06 Nov 2022