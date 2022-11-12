Musk warns Twitter bankruptcy possible

Musk tells Twitter staff they need to harden up. (Image: Getty)

Bloomberg

By Ed Ludlow, Kurt Wagner, Davey Alba and Paula Seligson Elon Musk, in his first address to Twitter employees since purchasing the company for US$44 billion ($73.3b), said that bankruptcy was a possibility if it doesn’t start generating more cash, according to people familiar with the matter.The warning came amid a tumultuous start to Musk’s reign at the social media company – a two-week period in which he has fired half of Twitter’s staff, ushered out most of the top executives and ordered the remaining employees t...