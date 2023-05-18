Menu
Brothers Beer selling off six-pack of venues for $2.5m

Less than half a million dollars will buy you the brewer's City Works Depot operation. (Image: DGR)
Brent Melville
Thu, 18 May 2023
Brothers Beer will sell off its Juke Joint hospitality venues for about $2.5 million, redirecting that funding into brewery expansion and pushing craft beer sales into its fledgling Australian market. The brewery and hospitality group, founded in 2012 by Anthony Browne and brewer Andy Larsen, has now surpassed brewing capacity at its Mt Eden brewery and is contracting out about a quarter of its 60,000-litre monthly production to Steam Brewing Company in Ōtāhuhu.Browne, who bought Larsen out of the business in 2017 and brought in new shareh...
