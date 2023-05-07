Menu
A Biden-Trump rematch in 2024? American democracy is broken

The two men are both arguably unsuitable to contest next year's presidential election. (Image: Depositphotos)
Sun, 07 May 2023
By Clive CrookA lot can happen between now and next year’s US election, but president Joe Biden’s decision to run and former president Donald Trump’s barely diminished standing with Republicans make a repeat of their 2020 contest quite likely. Pause for a moment to consider this prospect – and the epic failure it represents.The Democrats’ best offer to the nation is a leader who’s 80 going on 90, who can’t safely be allowed off-script or put in front of reporters, whose grasp of policy and his own...
Politics Free

The indigenous' call for an apology from British monarchy is a 'pipe dream'

A chorus of indigenous voices are living in a dream world according to a Māori academic.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 May 2023
The indigenous' call for an apology from British monarchy is a 'pipe dream'

