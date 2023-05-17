Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Airlines’ first-class makeovers give the rich hotel rooms in the sky

Airlines’ first-class makeovers give the rich hotel rooms in the sky
Emirates’ first-class suites. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 17 May 2023
By Danny LeeAirlines are reinvigorating first class as deep-pocketed customers embrace travel again, taking luxury to new heights up in the sky. First-class cabins are increasingly resembling mini hotel rooms, with sofas, double beds, televisions, desks, wardrobes, minibars and in some cases, walk-in showers. The more creative, the better. You can even book a chef. The investment is happening despite slowing economic growth and a cost-of-living squeeze. Airlines are betting that enough people are willing to splurge on flying in style...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Highway network at 'tipping point'

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Murray Jones.

Murray Jones 8:03am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Highway network at 'tipping point'
Policy

The Business of Government: carbon, holiday pay and more...

Carbon scorecards, a $2 billion holiday debt, career moves and more.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Business of Government: carbon, holiday pay and more...

More Bloomberg

Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock
Technology

Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Larry Page’s net worth increased by US$9.4 billion this week while Sergey Brin’s rose by US$8.9b.

Bloomberg 16 May 2023
Erdogan falls short in Turkish election: run-off ahead
Bloomberg

Erdogan falls short in Turkish election: run-off ahead

The president of the last two decades is clinging to power in a crucial election for Turkey as a democracy.

Bloomberg 16 May 2023
Private lenders hire restructuring pros as defaults loom
Bloomberg

Private lenders hire restructuring pros as defaults loom

Around 76% of private credit executives expect higher defaults.

Bloomberg 16 May 2023
Falling fertility rates will turn migration debate upside down
Immigration

Falling fertility rates will turn migration debate upside down

Governments will fight to lure migrants in, not keep them out. NZ could be a loser. 

Bloomberg 14 May 2023