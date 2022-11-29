Apple vs Twitter: app war brewing

Apple has already made big cuts to its advertising spend on Twitter under Elon Musk's ownership (Image: Depositphotos)

Elon Musk said that Apple has cut back its advertising on Twitter and even threatened to withhold the social network from its app store, suggesting that a fight is brewing between the two companies. “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter,” Musk tweeted on Monday. “Do they hate free speech in America?” He then posted again and included the Twitter account of Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook: “What’s going on here?”A few minutes later, he claimed that Apple might boot Twitter fro...