Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Apple vs Twitter: app war brewing

Apple vs Twitter: app war brewing
Apple has already made big cuts to its advertising spend on Twitter under Elon Musk's ownership (Image: Depositphotos)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 29 Nov 2022
Elon Musk said that Apple has cut back its advertising on Twitter and even threatened to withhold the social network from its app store, suggesting that a fight is brewing between the two companies. “Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter,” Musk tweeted on Monday. “Do they hate free speech in America?” He then posted again and included the Twitter account of Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook: “What’s going on here?”A few minutes later, he claimed that Apple might boot Twitter fro...
Finance

Gentrack's shares rocket after increased revenue guidance

Analyst says company's result was “solid” and it showed signs of growing momentum.

Riley Kennedy 1:55pm
Listed Companies

Metroglass performance mirrors price hikes

The country's biggest residential glass maker and installer has ratcheted up its returns.

Brent Melville 12:05pm
Infrastructure

Arvida lifts first-half per-share earnings 10%

Arvida expects to hold annual dividends steady with last year.

Jenny Ruth 11:00am

More Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Objects of wonder: 11 Christmas gift ideas that are truly magical

These presents are sure to bring a smile to the faces of your loved ones, whether they're young or old and cautious or adventurous. 

Bloomberg 27 Nov 2022
World

Twitter sends memo telling staff offices are closed

More workers than expected quit after Musk's ultimatum.

Bloomberg 18 Nov 2022
World

Trump makes his 2024 run for president official

The former president made the announcement in a speech today.

Bloomberg 16 Nov 2022
Bloomberg

FTX crypto collapse: just another bubble

The collapse of crypto empire FTX has all the hallmarks of similar implosions in the world of real money.

Bloomberg 14 Nov 2022