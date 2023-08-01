Menu
Australia extends rate pause to second month, currency drops

Australia extends rate pause to second month, currency drops
(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
By Swati Pandey(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Tuesday following a cooling of inflation pressures and weaker household spending while keeping the door ajar to future hikes.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its cash rate at 4.1% for a second straight meeting, wrongfooting a majority of economists but in line with market expectations. The second-consecutive pause suggests the RBA may be approaching the end of its tightening cycle.“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be...
