Australia to hold historic Indigenous vote on October 14

Prime minister Anthony Albanese. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 30 Aug 2023
(Bloomberg) -- Australia will hold a national referendum in October to decide whether to incorporate into its constitution an advisory body to the parliament on matters affecting the nation’s Indigenous people.Prime minister Anthony Albanese set Oct 14 as the date of the vote at an event in Adelaide on Wednesday, which doubled as the launch of the “Yes” campaign to include a “Voice to Parliament” in the constitution. Albanese has made the Voice a major focus of his first term in office, investing a significant...
Market flat as property stocks fall on National policy
Markets Market close

Market flat as property stocks fall on National policy

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,521.12, down 7 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 6:29pm
Property

Foreign 'stamp duty' beats an outright ban, say tax advisers

Setting of foreign tax "price bands" could create distortions, however.

Brent Melville 4:12pm
Politics

National's carbon dividend not a carbon dividend

Instead of a specific dividend, ETS funds will be used to pay for tax relief measures.

Oliver Lewis 3:26pm
More Bloomberg

China banks to cut rates on mortgages, deposits in stimulus push
Bloomberg

China’s state banks are being enlisted to support its economy.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
UK’s Labour faces backlash over pledge for no further tax rises
Bloomberg

Labour wouldn't propose any tax increases beyond those already committed.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Fortescue Iron Ore chief Hick exits as China woes hit profit
Bloomberg

Her resignation was a “mutual decision between Fiona and the board” on Sunday.

Bloomberg 29 Aug 2023
China’s worsening economic slowdown is rippling across the globe
Bloomberg

Falling prices in China may help to curb global inflation.

Bloomberg 28 Aug 2023