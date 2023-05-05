Menu
Australia’s rapid recovery brings Budget surplus into sight

Australia’s rapid recovery brings Budget surplus into sight
Australian finance minister Katy Gallagher says there’s been “significant improvement” in Australia's fiscal position. (Image: Getty)
Fri, 05 May 2023
By Ben Westcott and Swati PandeyAustralia’s fiscal coffers are rapidly refilling as high commodity prices and near-full employment bring windfall tax revenue, raising the possibility of the country recording its first budget surplus in 15 years.With just over a week to go until the budget is released, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher acknowledged there’s been “significant improvement” in the fiscal position while avoiding answering a direct question about whether the books would be back in the black. Bloomberg Econom...
New Channel X music station to replace Today FM
Media

New Channel X music station to replace Today FM

MediaWorks is teasing the launch of the new station on the streaming app Rova.

Daniel Dunkley 3:02pm
Economy

Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch

The Te Pāti Māori bill goes too far, says environment minister David Parker.

Pattrick Smellie 1:22pm
Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Rugby Australia

The NZ and Australian rugby unions are linked at the hip, with each having a big impact on the other’s future.

Trevor McKewen 12:00pm
Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Rugby Australia

