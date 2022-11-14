Bankman-Fried: From Crypto King to King of Tech Bubble’s Losers

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried: one day king of the dung-heap, next day a feather-duster (Image: Getty)

Bloomberg

by Emily Nicolle and Katie Greifeld Few could have anticipated the sudden collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s multibillion-dollar crypto empire.Yet for all the twists, revelations and anguished Twitter threads, it’s a fall from grace with an unmistakable ring of familiarity.A week that began with two crypto CEOs tweeting barbs ended with the bankruptcy of FTX, one of the largest and most prominent crypto exchanges, along with around 130 other companies that it owned. The business had been trying to cover a shortfall of as much...