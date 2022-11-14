Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Bankman-Fried: From Crypto King to King of Tech Bubble’s Losers

Bankman-Fried: From Crypto King to King of Tech Bubble’s Losers
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried: one day king of the dung-heap, next day a feather-duster (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 14 Nov 2022
by Emily Nicolle and Katie Greifeld Few could have anticipated the sudden collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s multibillion-dollar crypto empire.Yet for all the twists, revelations and anguished Twitter threads, it’s a fall from grace with an unmistakable ring of familiarity.A week that began with two crypto CEOs tweeting barbs ended with the bankruptcy of FTX, one of the largest and most prominent crypto exchanges, along with around 130 other companies that it owned. The business had been trying to cover a shortfall of as much...
Finance Market Close

NZX50 falls as investors 'take a breather'

The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 79.78 points, or 0.71%, to 11,202.00 points. 

Riley Kennedy 5:55pm
Finance

Unit holders haven’t had 'a fair suck of the sav'

The outgoing chair of the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund unleashed on the dairy co-operative.

Riley Kennedy 3:20pm
Energy

Unions want windfall tax

Unions say the gentailers have delivered billions in excess dividends to shareholders.

Ian Llewellyn 3:00pm

More Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Credit crises lurk everywhere in emerging markets

First, it was Chinese developers. Now other markets in Asia are experiencing stress.

Bloomberg 12:15pm
Bloomberg Free

Rise of Russian hardliners sows fear in Putin’s elite

Kremlin's tolerance of calls for ‘Stalinist’ measures alarms insiders.

Bloomberg 13 Nov 2022
World

Musk warns Twitter bankruptcy possible

Elon Musk returns to one of his key motivational tools for employees: dire warnings of financial disaster.  

Bloomberg 12 Nov 2022
World

Bloomberg: Party loyalty and the polarised American voter

The influence of individual candidates on electoral outcomes in US federal elections has never been lower.

Bloomberg 08 Nov 2022