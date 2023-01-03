Bankman-Fried met with White House aides before FTX collapse

Disgraced cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. (Image: Getty)

By Josh Wingrove and Allyson VersprilleSam Bankman-Fried, the now-disgraced cryptocurrency mogul, held at least four meetings with senior White House officials this year – part of a push to influence crypto policy and build connections in Washington before his FTX empire ultimately collapsed.Bankman-Fried met Sept 8 with Steve Ricchetti, one of president Joe Biden’s senior advisers, White House officials familiar with the matter said. The meeting, previously unreported, was the latest in a handful of sessions.Bankman-Fried had at le...