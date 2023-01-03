Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Bankman-Fried met with White House aides before FTX collapse

Bankman-Fried met with White House aides before FTX collapse
Disgraced cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 03 Jan 2023
By Josh Wingrove and Allyson VersprilleSam Bankman-Fried, the now-disgraced cryptocurrency mogul, held at least four meetings with senior White House officials this year – part of a push to influence crypto policy and build connections in Washington before his FTX empire ultimately collapsed.Bankman-Fried met Sept 8 with Steve Ricchetti, one of president Joe Biden’s senior advisers, White House officials familiar with the matter said. The meeting, previously unreported, was the latest in a handful of sessions.Bankman-Fried had at le...
Opinion

Stephanie Pow: The money or the baby?

Parents should be able to plan financially as they start a family.

Stephanie Pow 5:00am
Business

Michael Barnett honoured for business advocacy

'Gong' acknowledges leadership of the Auckland Business Chamber.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Health

Best of BusinessDesk: How the pandemic reshaped our economy

A modest recovery at the end of 2021 was dented by the omicron outbreak at the start of this year.

Andy Fyers 5:00am

More Bloomberg

Bloomberg

China faces deluge of covid deaths

China could see as many as 25,000 deaths a day from covid later in January.

Bloomberg 02 Jan 2023
World

Japan approves blood test kit to detect Alzheimer’s

There's a breakthrough therapy round the corner for the brain-wasting disease.

Bloomberg 24 Dec 2022
World

Revlon’s bankruptcy plan would wipe out shareholders

The cosmetics giant reaches an agreement with two key creditor groups. The plan allows Revlon to sell itself.

Bloomberg 23 Dec 2022
Bloomberg

The fight to build Japan’s military is just beginning

The famously pacifist nation plans to double defence spending. But how to pay for it?  

Bloomberg 18 Dec 2022