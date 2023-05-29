Menu
Biden, McCarthy signal confidence debt-limit deal will pass
Asked if he’s confident the deal will reach his desk, President Biden said, “Yes.” (Image: Getty)
Mon, 29 May 2023
By Gregory Korte, Alicia Diaz and Akayla GardnerPresident Joe Biden and House speaker Kevin McCarthy voiced confidence that their tentative debt-ceiling deal will pass Congress and reach the president’s desk for signature, averting a historic US default.“I think we’re in good shape,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Sunday, before heading into a call with McCarthy to “make sure all the Ts are crossed and the Is are dotted”.Biden and McCarthy sealed their bargain during a 90-minute phone call late on...
Asset Plus considers new strategy
Asset Plus considers new strategy

The property developer has suspended shareholder dividends.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Radius scraps final dividend

Falling property valuations and higher interest costs hit the aged care specialist.

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment

The glass producer wants to sell its Australian business to pay down debt.

Brent Melville 11:00am
