Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Britain's wealthy elite fret over Keir Starmer becoming PM

Britain's wealthy elite fret over Keir Starmer becoming PM
Keir Starmer's Labour Party is currently around 20 points ahead of the Conservatives in the polls. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 21 Oct 2023
By Benjamin Stupples and Tom Rees, with assistance from Alex Wickham, Liza Tetley, Lizzy Burden and Joe MayesKeir Starmer has made a virtue of distancing himself from the policies of Jeremy Corbyn, his left-wing predecessor as UK Labour Party leader. Even so, a growing number of Britain’s super-rich are worried about the prospect that he’ll lead the next government.With a general election due by January 2025 and Labour enjoying a healthy lead in the polls, the political outlook is often the top concern for rich individuals and...
The trusted 60-40 investing strategy just had its worst year in generations
World

The trusted 60-40 investing strategy just had its worst year in generations

Wall Street’s boilerplate mix of stocks and bonds isn’t cutting it anymore.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Cam's million dollar media play, Wellington's shark tank, and more

Eric Watson's long shadow, a Strange observation, something to savour and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: Cam's million dollar media play, Wellington's shark tank, and more
Investments Free

Money Answers: will mortgage rates go up again?

There are strategies to help you manage the risk of further interest rate increases. 

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: will mortgage rates go up again?

More Bloomberg

Did James Bond have a licence to … globalise?
Bloomberg

Did James Bond have a licence to … globalise?

007 – the UK’s weapon against threats from mega-corporations and nonstate actors.

Bloomberg 15 Oct 2023
Managers, stop overlooking women’s potential
Bloomberg

Managers, stop overlooking women’s potential

Bosses often require women, but not men, to convince them they deserve promotion.

Bloomberg 14 Oct 2023
US Dollar climbs as traders seek safe havens after attack in Israel
Bloomberg

US Dollar climbs as traders seek safe havens after attack in Israel

The greenback rose versus the euro and pound as trading began in Sydney.

Bloomberg 09 Oct 2023
Wealthy parents spending $750k to get kids into Harvard, Yale
Bloomberg

Wealthy parents spending $750k to get kids into Harvard, Yale

The fight to get into Ivy League universities is being taken to a whole new level.

Bloomberg 02 Oct 2023