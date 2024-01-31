Menu
Buffett reversal risk pushes Japan firms to diversify investors

Wed, 31 Jan 2024
By Yasutaka Tamura(Bloomberg) - Warren Buffett can cause executives angst when he invests in their companies.Japan’s trading firms illustrate this point. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought stakes in them in August 2020, which raised their international profile and attracted other investors. Over the next four years, the five companies outperformed the broader market. Buffett’s influence can cut both ways, however. When Berkshire Hathaway pared its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co last year because of geopolitical...
Pass Go: collect a prime Auckland hotel and blue chip tenants
Property

Pass Go: collect a prime Auckland hotel and blue chip tenants

The 5-star Intercontinental offers 139 upmarket rooms.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why more KiwiSaver members are on the move

If the 2023 KiwiSaver transfer season was slower, it wasn’t for lack of competition.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Retail

Woolworths' goodwill write-down

Why did Woolworths write down nearly 70% of its goodwill?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Evergrande heads to liquidation in milestone for property crisis
Bloomberg

Evergrande heads to liquidation in milestone for property crisis

Trading in Evergrande shares was suspended after the stock tumbled 21%.

Bloomberg 30 Jan 2024
Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world
Economy

Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world

Driving mothers (who do most caring) from workforce costs nations billions in lost labour.

Bloomberg 30 Jan 2024
Musk’s X pledges 100-person office to police content
Media Social Media

Musk’s X pledges 100-person office to police content

Centre will work to enforce rules on child sex, hate speech and violence.

29 Jan 2024
Philippines’ baby bust will one day be a global labour problem
Immigration Workforce Shortages

Philippines’ baby bust will one day be a global labour problem

World needs to prepare now for a time when exports of labour become a trickle. 

Bloomberg 29 Jan 2024