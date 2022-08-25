See full details
Can Japan learn to love nuclear power?

Can Japan learn to love nuclear power?
The Japanese government is considering new reactors for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Thu, 25 Aug 2022
(Bloomberg Opinion) by Gearoid Reidy A nuclear renaissance might be happening in the most unlikely of places. Just over a decade on from Fukushima, the northern Japanese region that became globally synonymous with the dangers of nuclear power, Tokyo seems ready to embrace atomic energy once more. Prime minister Fumio Kishida is set to push not just for the restart of operations including Tokyo Electric Power Co.’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, the largest nuclear power facility in the world – he’s also looking to reverse...

Property
Not out of the woods yet on supply chain costs
Brent Melville | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The local building supplier market is dependent on international pricing, with 90% of building products sourced offshore. 

World news
Global food prices actually falling
The Economist | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Early fears about global food commodity shortages are starting to look overdone, although prices for many were high even before the Russian war on Ukraine.

Primary Sector FREE
Comvita lifts net profit by 35%
Ella Somers | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The company said full-year revenue jumped 9% to $209m despite “material negative covid impacts”.

