China faces deluge of covid deaths

Mortalities from covid will probably peak around Jan 23. (Image: Getty)

By Bloomberg News China could see as many as 25,000 deaths a day from covid-19 later in January, casting a shadow over the start of the first Lunar New Year festivities without pandemic restrictions.Mortalities from the contagious respiratory illness will probably peak around Jan 23, the second day of the annual holiday in the country of 1.4 billion, according to Airfinity Ltd, a London-based research firm that focuses on predictive health analytics. Daily infections will peak 10 days before at around 3.7 million cases, the researcher said.&nbs...