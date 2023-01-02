Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

China faces deluge of covid deaths

China faces deluge of covid deaths
Mortalities from covid will probably peak around Jan 23. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 02 Jan 2023
By Bloomberg News China could see as many as 25,000 deaths a day from covid-19 later in January, casting a shadow over the start of the first Lunar New Year festivities without pandemic restrictions.Mortalities from the contagious respiratory illness will probably peak around Jan 23, the second day of the annual holiday in the country of 1.4 billion, according to Airfinity Ltd, a London-based research firm that focuses on predictive health analytics. Daily infections will peak 10 days before at around 3.7 million cases, the researcher said.&nbs...
Media

Best of BusinessDesk: Sky and MediaWorks

Rather than taking PE cash and going off market, it has chosen to bulk up and consolidate

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Tourism

The year ahead for tourism

Chinese tourists are staying away, but there are other drags on our tourism market.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Investments Free

Cooking the Books podcast: How to watch your pennies in 2023

Even in a recession there are opportunities, says Frances Cook. You just have to know where to look.

Frances Cook 5:00am

More Bloomberg

World

Japan approves blood test kit to detect Alzheimer’s

There's a breakthrough therapy round the corner for the brain-wasting disease.

Bloomberg 24 Dec 2022
World

Revlon’s bankruptcy plan would wipe out shareholders

The cosmetics giant reaches an agreement with two key creditor groups. The plan allows Revlon to sell itself.

Bloomberg 23 Dec 2022
Bloomberg

The fight to build Japan’s military is just beginning

The famously pacifist nation plans to double defence spending. But how to pay for it?  

Bloomberg 18 Dec 2022
Bloomberg

Here’s to crypto going the way of Esperanto

Blockchain may find a place as an eccentric pursuit, similar to the made-up language.

Bloomberg 18 Dec 2022