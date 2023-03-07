Menu
China markets set for weak showing as growth target disappoints
A screen displays a news broadcast of Li Keqiang, China's premier. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Tue, 07 Mar 2023
Chinese markets may come under pressure again on concerns that authorities will withhold stimulus after unveiling a conservative economic growth target that is below many investors’ expectations. The consensus-lagging growth goal of around 5% for 2023, as Premier Li Keqiang outlined in a key address to open the National People’s Congress on Sunday, suggests strong monetary or fiscal help may be off the table for now. His last government work report at the annual parliamentary meetings also dampened hopes for more potent measure...
Politics

Can $400m be trimmed from govt contractors' bill?

The government says consultants are needed to design new roads and schools.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Technology

Why Rocket Lab’s space race landed it in Australia

The Australian government has big plans for its space industry. 

Ben Moore 5:00am
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: Is bi-partisan support for RMA reform breaking down?

Environment minister David Parker's five year effort to reform the RMA is hitting big enough obstacles at select committee to throw the reform timetable into doubt.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

