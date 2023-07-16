Menu
China's hidden-debt woes laid bare in half-built roads, housing

The genesis for Zunyi's predicament was the 2012 call by China's State Council for major investment in the impoverished Guizhou province to close the development gap with the rest of the country. (Image: Bloomberg)
Sun, 16 Jul 2023
On a newly built six-lane highway in China’s southwest, a few young people jogged in light drizzle, housewives walked their dogs and retired men holding bird cages strolled with friends as cars occasionally passed in the other direction.The Fengxin Expressway, still partially closed after construction stalled four years ago, is one of the many unfinished infrastructure projects in Zunyi, a city of 6.6 million people in mountainous Guizhou province. In addition to highways, housing projects and tourist attractions also stand incomplet...
