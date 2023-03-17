Menu
Credit Suisse seen as 'distinct situation' to US banking crisis

(Image: Michael Buholzer/AP)
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
For the Biden administration and Congress, the problems facing Credit Suisse Group have nothing to do with the US economy. American regulators are consumed by the task of steadying their country’s own financial stability following the collapse of three regional banks and as First Republic Bank gets a rescue deal. A banking crisis in Europe seems literally an ocean away.That much is apparent from the reaction from the White House, lawmakers and US regulators to Credit Suisse’s mounting woes: it’s unrelated to their own tur...
Market lifts slightly despite rattled investors
Markets Market Close

Market lifts slightly despite rattled investors

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded late in the day and closed at 11,714.69, up 15.67 points or 0.13% after reaching an intraday low of 11,665.63. 

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Law & Regulation

Nash on his final warning

The prime minister has made it clear that Nash is on his last chance after a breach of cabinet rules.

Staff reporters 3:20pm
Law & Regulation

Guilty verdicts in Christchurch rebuild corruption case

Two former CERA workers have been found guilty on corruption charges.

Oliver Lewis 2:37pm
Another day, another bank: First Republic gets US$30b deposits in rescue
Bloomberg

First Republic’s share price swung wildly on Thursday, plunging as much as 36% early in the day, then surging as much as 28% midday.

Bloomberg 9:00am
Signature Bank faced criminal probe ahead of collapse
Bloomberg

However, the bank and its staff haven’t been accused of wrongdoing.

Bloomberg 15 Mar 2023
NZ flirting with recession amid sharp slowdown
Finance

Economists expect fourth-quarter GDP data to show a contraction.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2023
In a wild day for US markets, stocks rally as banks crater
Finance

Emergency measures to snuff out banking system fears have had limited success.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2023