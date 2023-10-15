Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Did James Bond have a licence to … globalise?

Did James Bond have a licence to … globalise?
Daniel Craig is the most recent James Bond. (Image: Eon)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 15 Oct 2023
By Max Hastings“The name is Bond. James Bond.” It is one of the most famous catchphrases in the world, familiar in 50 languages. What a droll twist of fate it is that while Britain’s importance in the world has shrunk immeasurably over the past 70 years, the soft-power influence of its most potent fictional export, the “licensed to kill” 007, has attained stupendous proportions.This is one inescapable conclusion from Ian Fleming: The Complete Man, a huge new biography of Bond’s creator written by ve...
Seymour's three big asks
Politics

Seymour's three big asks

Public sector cuts are top of the agenda for ACT party leader David Seymour.

Dileepa Fonseka 8:30am
Politics

Luxon gets his wish: two party government

Negotiations to form a National-Act two-party coalition can start at once.

Pattrick Smellie 12:23am
Luxon gets his wish: two party government
Politics

Electoral maths: A game of kingmakers, overhangs and fractions

Election day may well just be the start of a much longer saga.

Dileepa Fonseka 14 Oct 2023
Electoral maths: A game of kingmakers, overhangs and fractions

More Bloomberg

Managers, stop overlooking women’s potential
Bloomberg

Managers, stop overlooking women’s potential

Bosses often require women, but not men, to convince them they deserve promotion.

Bloomberg 14 Oct 2023
US Dollar climbs as traders seek safe havens after attack in Israel
Bloomberg

US Dollar climbs as traders seek safe havens after attack in Israel

The greenback rose versus the euro and pound as trading began in Sydney.

Bloomberg 09 Oct 2023
Wealthy parents spending $750k to get kids into Harvard, Yale
Bloomberg

Wealthy parents spending $750k to get kids into Harvard, Yale

The fight to get into Ivy League universities is being taken to a whole new level.

Bloomberg 02 Oct 2023
King Charles III has been a very dull monarch, thank God
Bloomberg

King Charles III has been a very dull monarch, thank God

Accession, the prize he waited so long for, has mellowed and cheered him.

Bloomberg 30 Sep 2023