Elite colleges lose diversity ‘shortcut’ after affirmative action ruling

The US supreme court has effectively barred race as a factor in admissions at Harvard. (Image: Getty)
Sat, 01 Jul 2023
By Francesca MaglioneDuke University is expanding aid to students from North and South Carolina. Princeton is consulting its lawyers. And at historically black colleges, officials are watching for an influx of students.Across the halls of America's selective colleges and universities, administrators are dusting off contingency plans after the US supreme court effectively barred race as a factor in admissions. In arguing affirmative action programmes violate the US constitution’s equal protection clause, the justices removed a longstan...
On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more
On the Money

Celebrities in the city, well-informed gripes, a little beauty for Beaudy and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Media Analysis

Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech

NZ’s move against Big Tech seems to be arriving at precisely the wrong time.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Finance

Warren Couillault: Don't mourn for crypto: it's leaping back to life

With tougher regulation, investors will trust the asset class more.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Vanishing ice on highest mountains threatens quarter of humanity
Environment

By Sreeja BiswasRapidly melting glaciers in Asia’s Hindu Kush Himalayan region – home to the world’s highest mountains – are threatening the lives and livelihoods of as many as two billion people downstream, according to a new study.The glaciers thawed 65% faster in the 2011 to 2...

Bloomberg 5:00am
RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession
Economy

More countries are bound to follow the Reserve Bank of NZ's decisions.

Bloomberg 30 Jun 2023
UBS preparing to cut over half of Credit Suisse workforce
Bloomberg

UBS is hoping to retain the majority of Credit Suisse’s private bankers.

Bloomberg 29 Jun 2023
NZ expected to stumble from one recession into another
Economy

"The cost of halting the inflation dragon is becoming more evident," says BNZ.

Bloomberg 28 Jun 2023