Erdogan falls short in Turkish election: run-off ahead

Turkey's President Erdogan acknowledges a late night crowd as his likely victory emerges. (Image: Getty)
Tue, 16 May 2023
Turkey will hold its first-ever run-off presidential election, with the incumbent, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, just failing to secure enough votes for a first-round victory.The 69-year-old, looking to extend his two decades in power, will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, in another vote on May 28 after doing better than polls predicted.Turkish stocks and bonds dropped, while the cost of insuring the government’s debt against a default spiked, as the results wrong-footed investors betting on a quick end to Erodogan’s unconventional economic po...
2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network
Technology

2degrees ready to test satellite-to-mobile network

The telco will send a test text over satellite next week.

Ben Moore 12:50pm
Economy

Market pricing calls Westpac’s bluff

The market is pricing in another 25-basis point rate hike next week to 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 12:05pm
Technology

Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Larry Page’s net worth increased by US$9.4 billion this week while Sergey Brin’s rose by US$8.9b.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Private lenders hire restructuring pros as defaults loom
Bloomberg

Private lenders hire restructuring pros as defaults loom

Around 76% of private credit executives expect higher defaults.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Falling fertility rates will turn migration debate upside down
Immigration

Falling fertility rates will turn migration debate upside down

Governments will fight to lure migrants in, not keep them out. NZ could be a loser. 

Bloomberg 14 May 2023
There's no way the Republicans would cut Tucker Carlson ties
Bloomberg

There's no way the Republicans would cut Tucker Carlson ties

Fox News fired its top host and Americans fired Trump, but the party firmly needs both.

Bloomberg 14 May 2023