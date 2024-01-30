Menu
Evergrande heads to liquidation in milestone for property crisis

Tue, 30 Jan 2024
By Dorothy Ma, Alice Huang and Pearl Liu(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group received a liquidation order from a Hong Kong court, setting off what’s likely to be a daunting process to carve up one of the biggest victims of a years-long and nationwide property debt crisis.A wind-up will end up in the company being managed by provisional liquidators and addressing issues, including control by founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan, Judge Linda Chan said in the city’s high court on Monday morning. Trading in Evergrande shares was suspen...
Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director
Media

Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director

The group looks to combine consultancy work with creative services.

Daniel Dunkley 11:15am
Finance

Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m

The failed frozen dessert maker is being sold as a going concern.

Greg Hurrell 11:14am
Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m
Economy

Still a 'long way' to 2% inflation – RBNZ's Conway

Conway offers few clues in highly anticipated speech. 

Rebecca Howard 10:10am
Still a 'long way' to 2% inflation – RBNZ's Conway

Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world
Economy

Childcare costs are skyrocketing around the world

Driving mothers (who do most caring) from workforce costs nations billions in lost labour.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Musk’s X pledges 100-person office to police content
Media Social Media

Musk’s X pledges 100-person office to police content

Centre will work to enforce rules on child sex, hate speech and violence.

29 Jan 2024
Philippines’ baby bust will one day be a global labour problem
Immigration Workforce Shortages

Philippines’ baby bust will one day be a global labour problem

World needs to prepare now for a time when exports of labour become a trickle. 

Bloomberg 29 Jan 2024
The radical changes coming to London's financial heart
Infrastructure

The radical changes coming to London's financial heart

Roadways to be ripped up for wide footpaths, bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly spaces.

Bloomberg 28 Jan 2024