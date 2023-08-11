Menu
Fed seen pausing after tame CPI data, but mission not over
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
By Steve MatthewsFederal Reserve policymakers are increasingly likely to leave interest rates unchanged at their next meeting after fresh evidence of easing inflation, but they’ll be careful to strike a tone that their job isn’t done yet.A report Thursday showed the core consumer price index, which excludes often-volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.2% for a second month. That marked the smallest back-to-back gains in more than two years, adding to a steady wave of disinflation in recent months. The data “came in largel...
Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late
Energy

Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late

Electrifying NZ needs "all hands to the pump", says Powerco chief executive James Kilty.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
