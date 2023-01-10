Menu
First the US, then Brazil. Where next?
Brazilian police and soldiers clear protesters from their encampment in Brasilia. (Image: Getty)
Tue, 10 Jan 2023
By Eduardo Porter  (Bloomberg Opinion) – There is something pathetic about the gangs of crazed supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro that stormed Brazil’s Congressional building, presidential offices and supreme court on Sunday.Congress was not even in session.The mutineers were late: the President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had been inaugurated a week before. He wasn’t even in the capital on the day, but in São Paulo, nearly 1,000 kilometres away. If they hoped to topple democracy and prevent...
Cars

EV sales push car sales up 77%, but that could stall

Bumper electric vehicle sales and rental car restocking took overall car sales to record levels.

Brent Melville 12:05pm
Property

Summerset says times are tough but sales are good

Total settlements in the fourth quarter were 18% higher than they were a year earlier.

Rebecca Howard 10:35am
Media

TVNZ files trademark opposition against Vodafone NZ

TVNZ has filed the opposition ahead of Vodafone’s One NZ rebrand, expected early this year.

Ben Moore 10:17am

