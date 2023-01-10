First the US, then Brazil. Where next?

Brazilian police and soldiers clear protesters from their encampment in Brasilia. (Image: Getty)

By Eduardo Porter (Bloomberg Opinion) – There is something pathetic about the gangs of crazed supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro that stormed Brazil’s Congressional building, presidential offices and supreme court on Sunday.Congress was not even in session.The mutineers were late: the President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had been inaugurated a week before. He wasn’t even in the capital on the day, but in São Paulo, nearly 1,000 kilometres away. If they hoped to topple democracy and prevent...