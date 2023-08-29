Menu
Fortescue Iron Ore chief Hick exits as China woes hit profit

Fiona Hick was in the job for less than six months. (Image: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg)
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
By James FernyhoughFortescue Metals joined iron-ore mining peers in posting lower profits due to China’s economic downturn and announced the sudden departure of the head of its metals division.The full-year results were announced shortly after Fortescue said Fiona Hick, chief executive officer of the iron ore division, had resigned after less than six months in the role. It was the latest in a series of exits of senior executives from Fortescue and underscored the lack of female corporate leaders at Australia’s major companies....
