Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Global economy poised to slow as rate hikes bite, OECD says

Global economy poised to slow as rate hikes bite, OECD says
While US expansion will be stronger than predicted in June, it will slow to 1.3% in 2024. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
By William Horobin(Bloomberg) -- The world economy is set for a slowdown as interest-rate increases weigh on activity and China’s pandemic rebound disappoints.Growth will ease to 2.7% in 2024 after an already “sub-par” expansion of 3% this year, according to the latest OECD forecasts. With the exception of 2020, when covid struck, that would mark the weakest annual expansion since the global financial crisis.“While high inflation continues to unwind, the world economy remains in a difficult place,” OECD chief econo...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 20, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31

The decline was largely due to a fall in administration fees. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
KiwiSaver fees slide 8.1% in year to March 31
Climate change

Emissions reduction plan discriminates against generators – Genesis CEO

Climate change minister James Shaw said he was "astonished" to hear that.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Emissions reduction plan discriminates against generators – Genesis CEO

More Bloomberg

The world is struggling to make enough diesel
Bloomberg

The world is struggling to make enough diesel

The restricted supply has economic consequences.

Bloomberg 19 Sep 2023
Drones and missiles can’t solve America’s drug problems
Bloomberg

Drones and missiles can’t solve America’s drug problems

Targeting Mexican cartels with weapons won’t disrupt the economic dynamics of narcotics.

Bloomberg 17 Sep 2023
Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich
Bloomberg

Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich

Some Florida property owners are tempting fate and forgoing cover for hurricanes.

Bloomberg 10 Sep 2023
Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists
Tourism

Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists

Foreign visitors are flocking back, but Japan lacks things for them to do.

Bloomberg 10 Sep 2023