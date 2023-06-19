Menu
Global rate-hike endgame is now haunted by recession worries

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has flagged a potential further half-point rate increase. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
By Craig Stirling, Alice Atkins and James HiraiInvestor fears of mounting economic damage are threatening to overshadow the next round of interest-rate hiking all but promised by central bankers from Washington to Frankfurt.With Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell flagging a potential further half-point in increases and his European Central Bank counterpart Christine Lagarde saying another quarter-point step is “very likely,” a pivotal week in the monetary calendar has left financial markets starting to count the cost that incessant...
KiwiRail: a buyer for my Valentine?
Infrastructure

KiwiRail: a buyer for my Valentine?

A few months after it bought it, KiwiRail is looking to sell its freight-only ferry.

Oliver Lewis 4:21pm
Economy

NZ dollar at eight-year high against yen

The Bank of Japan left its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1%.

Rebecca Howard 1:39pm
NZ dollar at eight-year high against yen
Primary Sector

Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails

The petition was considered by parliament's primary production select committee.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails

