Half of Americans who switched jobs got a pay raise higher than inflation

(Image: Bloomberg)
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
By Alexandre Tanzi(Bloomberg) -- The tight US labour market during the last couple of years benefited the bold.Almost half of the workers who changed jobs were rewarded with a pay raise that exceeded the rate of inflation, meaning that their real hourly wage was going up, according to a blog post by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. The figure was 49% for job-switchers in 2022, while only 42% of people who stayed in their job managed to stay ahead of inflation.The surging cost of living since the pandemic hit has left many US workers st...
