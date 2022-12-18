Here’s to crypto going the way of Esperanto

Hundreds of millions of people are into crypto trading. (Image: Depositphotos)

By David FicklingThe rise and fall of cryptocurrencies over the past decade has been accompanied by an extraordinary degree of waste:♦ Trillions in notional market value was created, traded, and then evaporated.♦ As much as 170 million tonnes of carbon dioxide is pumped into the atmosphere every year by crypto miners, equivalent to the carbon footprint of the Netherlands.♦ Hundreds of thousands of computer mining rigs are sitting in unopened boxes, according to Coindesk, waiting for prices to rise enough to make connecting the...