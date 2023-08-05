Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

How an ex-Goldman banker fought US sanctions over Russia – and won

How an ex-Goldman banker fought US sanctions over Russia – and won
An Otkritie Bank FC PJSC branch in Moscow. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 05 Aug 2023
By Daniel Flatley and Áine QuinnElena Titova held top jobs in Moscow for Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS in her almost three decades as an investment banker, then stuck with the Russian market even as the big US and European banks cut back.Eight days after Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine last year, she resigned from the state-run lender where she was a board member. Born to a Russian-Ukrainian family and educated partly in the US, she cut professional ties to the country where she’d made her career. That di...
On the Money: living on the Pacific Edge, Tow-Truck Jones, honest Andrew and more
On the Money

On the Money: living on the Pacific Edge, Tow-Truck Jones, honest Andrew and more

Short-selling's no Joker, Wellywood's Big Apple, trust in tax, and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The hypocrisy of 'ethical' investing

The impact of investing in certain 'unethical' industries is rather tenuous.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
The hypocrisy of 'ethical' investing
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: Why won't the bank give me a bigger mortgage?

More expert advice from BusinessDesk's Frances Cook. 

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: Why won't the bank give me a bigger mortgage?

More Bloomberg

Subway's US$10 billion price tag is tough to swallow
Retail

Subway's US$10 billion price tag is tough to swallow

Can a business be too big to be profitable?

Bloomberg 04 Aug 2023
US credit rating downgraded from AAA by Fitch
Bloomberg

US credit rating downgraded from AAA by Fitch

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen called the downgrade “arbitrary” and “outdated".

Bloomberg 02 Aug 2023
China’s manufacturing slumps, dragging down Asia factories
Bloomberg

China’s manufacturing slumps, dragging down Asia factories

China’s economic momentum weakened further in July and consumer spending is still subdued.

Bloomberg 02 Aug 2023
Australia extends rate pause to second month, currency drops
Bloomberg

Australia extends rate pause to second month, currency drops

The decision highlights the RBA’s more cautious approach to policy than the US Fed.

Bloomberg 01 Aug 2023