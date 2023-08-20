Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

How bad have ride-hailing services been for cities?

How bad have ride-hailing services been for cities?
The authors detail how the gig economy has eroded worker rights, widened inequality and worsened congestion. (Image: Depositphotos)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 20 Aug 2023
By David Zipper I will always remember when I first learned about Uber. It was January 2012, and I was working in the Wilson Building, the District of Columbia's city hall.As the then-mayor’s director of business development and strategy, I sought to diversify local employment in Washington beyond its concentration of federal government and professional services jobs. Nurturing the city’s nascent technology sector was a high priority, and I had grown acquainted with many of its leading executives.So I was startled to r...
Women are drinking more alcohol and it’s killing them
Bloomberg

Women are drinking more alcohol and it’s killing them

Health officials urged to do more to counteract “rosé all day” and #winemom messaging.

Bloomberg 5:00am
My Net Worth Free

My Net Worth: Innes Moffat, CEO of Deer Industry New Zealand

Overseas roles include working in the Asian and European markets for the Meat Board.

Ella Somers 5:00am
My Net Worth: Innes Moffat, CEO of Deer Industry New Zealand
Retail

What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?

NZ's burgeoning craft beer sector is battling exploding costs and shrinking wallets.

Pattrick Smellie 19 Aug 2023
What's eating the NZ craft beer scene?

More Bloomberg

Women are drinking more alcohol and it’s killing them
Bloomberg

Women are drinking more alcohol and it’s killing them

Health officials urged to do more to counteract “rosé all day” and #winemom messaging.

Bloomberg 5:00am
TikTok’s strange trend of humans playing robots spurs hope for US shopping
Technology

TikTok’s strange trend of humans playing robots spurs hope for US shopping

The video app sees livestreaming as a way to enhance its commerce effort.

Bloomberg 19 Aug 2023
China shadow bank misses dozens of payments as risks grow
Bloomberg

China shadow bank misses dozens of payments as risks grow

The company has no repayment schedule and seeks investor patience.

Bloomberg 17 Aug 2023
In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate is shifting
Bloomberg

In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate is shifting

Recent data suggest inflation is moving in the direction policymakers favour.

Bloomberg 16 Aug 2023