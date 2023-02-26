Menu
Is plant-based milk good for you? What about for the planet?

The worldwide market for non-dairy milks is forecast to reach nearly $32 billion this year. (Image: Depositphotos)
Sun, 26 Feb 2023
The US Food and Drug Administration has released draft guidance recommending that dairy alternatives such as almond, soy or oat milks disclose that they may be nutritionally inferior to cow’s milk. Doctors, too, say plant-based milk alternatives aren’t always the healthiest choice, especially for children. The FDA guidance comes as grocers offer dairy alternatives made from an ever-expanding assortment of nuts, cereals and other plants, including coconuts, hemp, oats, peas, quinoa and rice. Worldwide sales of alt-milk...
