Johnson clings on after resignations, names Zahawi chancellor

Boris Johnson's weekly cabinet meeting. (Image: Getty)
By Kitty Donaldson, Joe Mayes and Ellen MilliganBoris Johnson is digging in as UK prime minister, after the resignation of two of the most senior members of his government brought his premiership to the brink on another febrile day in Westminster.The prime minister appointed Nadhim Zahawi as his new chancellor of the exchequer, replacing Rishi Sunak, while Steve Barclay takes Sajid Javid’s former role as health secretary. Michelle Donelan was named education secretary following Zahawi’s promotion.Zahawi inherits economy on the ropes...

