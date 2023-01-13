Key US strategist: 'We’re back in a bull market'

Strategist Edward Yardeni says investors are looking at where values are still cheap. (Image: Getty)

By John McCorry and Jonathan FerroClosely followed strategist Edward Yardeni, who saw resilience in the US economy even as recession worries grew last year, remains sanguine on where global financial assets – including US stocks – are headed. “The outlook for the world economy is actually improving,” the president and founder of Yardeni Research told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance on Wednesday. US equities “made a low on Oct 12. That was the end of the bear market and we're back in a bull market...