Key US strategist: 'We’re back in a bull market'

Strategist Edward Yardeni says investors are looking at where values are still cheap. (Image: Getty)
Fri, 13 Jan 2023
By John McCorry and Jonathan FerroClosely followed strategist Edward Yardeni, who saw resilience in the US economy even as recession worries grew last year, remains sanguine on where global financial assets – including US stocks – are headed. “The outlook for the world economy is actually improving,” the president and founder of Yardeni Research told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance on Wednesday. US equities “made a low on Oct 12. That was the end of the bear market and we're back in a bull market...
