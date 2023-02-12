Liz Truss may yet have the last laugh over Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss's term as PM – 49 days – is the shortest in UK history. (Image: Getty)

By Martin Ivens It took a heart of stone not to laugh at the Sunday newspaper headline that introduced former UK prime minister Liz Truss’s 4,000-word apologia for her brief, seven-week administration: “Truss: I was brought down by the left-wing economic establishment.”When I last looked, the bond markets – which went into meltdown over Truss’s budget of unfunded tax cuts last September – were not a hotbed of Bolshevik activity.Nor are the civil servants of His Majesty’s Treasury and the Office for...