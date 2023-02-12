Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Liz Truss may yet have the last laugh over Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss may yet have the last laugh over Rishi Sunak
Liz Truss's term as PM – 49 days – is the shortest in UK history. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 12 Feb 2023
By Martin Ivens It took a heart of stone not to laugh at the Sunday newspaper headline that introduced former UK prime minister Liz Truss’s 4,000-word apologia for her brief, seven-week administration: “Truss: I was brought down by the left-wing economic establishment.”When I last looked, the bond markets – which went into meltdown over Truss’s budget of unfunded tax cuts last September – were not a hotbed of Bolshevik activity.Nor are the civil servants of His Majesty’s Treasury and the Office for...
Travel

Auckland cut off again as airlines ground flights

Travellers are advised to avoid Auckland on Monday and Tuesday.

Staff reporters 1:34pm
My Net Worth Free

My Net Worth: CEO Aimee McCammon, Pic's Peanut Butter

In her youth, her first paid job involved cannabis – and it was all perfectly legal.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Law Society: a full review of Companies Act is needed

Ad-hoc changes to the Companies Act could have unintended consequences.

Greg Hurrell 11 Feb 2023

More Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Bloomberg: Replacing the Lords could trigger more UK crises

Idea to save the UK's upper chamber while keeping the titled from meddling in govt.  

Bloomberg 5:00am
Bloomberg

Bloomberg: High egg prices? Bird flu could cause bigger problems

Perhaps we can blame covid fatigue for numbing us to the risks of other viruses. 

Bloomberg 11 Feb 2023
Opinion

Bloomberg: When we'll know if rates have peaked

If NZ's central bank shrinks the size of its rate hikes, it’s a big deal.

Bloomberg 10 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

Trump’s wall settles into a strange and costly afterlife

Conservatives are still keen on the useless symbol, which is not an effective response to illegal migration.

Bloomberg 05 Feb 2023