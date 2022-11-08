Musk blinks on Twitter job cuts, blue checks

(Image: Getty)

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter is heading into its second full workweek under Elon Musk with half its workforce, mounting losses and a couple of unexpected reversals to its plans.The social media company laid off close to 3,700 people on Friday, only to reach out soon thereafter to dozens of employees who it decided were either fired in error or too essential to the changes the billionaire businessman wants to make. Another of Musk’s key early goals – adding verification check marks for members of its monthly subscription service &ndas...