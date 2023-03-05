Menu
No, 15-minute cities aren’t a threat to civil liberties

The neighbourhood-planning concept is aimed at ensuring that everyone across a city has equal access to equally good services. (Image: Bloomberg)
Sun, 05 Mar 2023
By Lara WilliamsCongratulations to everyone who had “emergence of an urban-planning alt-right conspiracy theory” on their 2023 bingo card.It may be tempting to dismiss the controversy over 15-minute cities as the ravings of a minority, albeit a very vocal one, but the hysteria ultimately tells us a lot about the climate fight and the speed bumps we’ll hit along the way.The 15-minute city is a neighbourhood-planning principle in which everything people need for day-to-day life – green space, schools, doctors, gr...
