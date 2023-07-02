Menu
Oxford-educated Brexiteers lose again as MeToo claims a scalp

Crispin Odey, pictured in 2021, still has the shirt on his back even though investors are leaving his old firm in droves. (Image: Getty)
Sun, 02 Jul 2023
By Matthew Brooker The unravelling of British financier Crispin Odey’s hedge-fund empire contains many resonances. It’s a MeToo wake-up call that underlines how far women remain from securing equal treatment in the City of London. It’s also a reminder of how investment is a people business that is perpetually vulnerable to reputational damage – no matter how smart the principals may be in playing the markets. Odey’s three-decade-old firm imploded within days after sexual assault allegations, whi...
On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more
On the Money

On the Money: Hotchin's paper trail, Craigs' new faces, executive coffee and more

Celebrities in the city, well-informed gripes, a little beauty for Beaudy and more.

Paul McBeth 01 Jul 2023
Elite colleges lose diversity ‘shortcut’ after affirmative action ruling

At historically black colleges, officials are watching for an influx of students.

Bloomberg 01 Jul 2023
Media Analysis

Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech

NZ’s move against Big Tech seems to be arriving at precisely the wrong time.

Daniel Dunkley 01 Jul 2023
Government set for high-stakes battle with Big Tech

At historically black colleges, officials are watching for an influx of students.

Bloomberg 01 Jul 2023
Vanishing ice on highest mountains threatens quarter of humanity
Environment

Vanishing ice on highest mountains threatens quarter of humanity

By Sreeja BiswasRapidly melting glaciers in Asia’s Hindu Kush Himalayan region – home to the world’s highest mountains – are threatening the lives and livelihoods of as many as two billion people downstream, according to a new study.The glaciers thawed 65% faster in the 2011 to 2...

Bloomberg 01 Jul 2023
RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession
Economy

Bloomberg: RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession

More countries are bound to follow the Reserve Bank of NZ's decisions.

Bloomberg 30 Jun 2023
UBS preparing to cut over half of Credit Suisse workforce
Bloomberg

UBS preparing to cut over half of Credit Suisse workforce

UBS is hoping to retain the majority of Credit Suisse’s private bankers.

Bloomberg 29 Jun 2023